Astrobase Space Technologies receives India's largest 3-D printer in Bengaluru
Technology
India just got its largest 3-D printer, delivered to Astrobase Space Technologies in Bengaluru.
This massive machine is set to boost homegrown rocket engine production and help the country rely less on imported tech.
Astrobase, co-founded by Neeraj Khandelwal and former ISRO scientist Devakumar Thammisetty, called it a big step for Indian space ambitions.
Printer to build FFSC engine parts
The new printer will build key parts for advanced FFSC rocket engines. These can generate up to 80 tons of thrust using liquid oxygen and natural gas.
With the ability to produce around 50 engines a year, Astrobase aims to launch India's first reusable medium-lift rocket and hit its first orbital mission by 2028 or 2029.
It's all part of making India more self-reliant in space tech.