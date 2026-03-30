Astrobase Space Technologies receives India's largest 3-D printer in Bengaluru

Printer to build FFSC engine parts

The new printer will build key parts for advanced FFSC rocket engines. These can generate up to 80 tons of thrust using liquid oxygen and natural gas.

With the ability to produce around 50 engines a year, Astrobase aims to launch India's first reusable medium-lift rocket and hit its first orbital mission by 2028 or 2029.

It's all part of making India more self-reliant in space tech.