Astronomers detect 1st-ever exoplanet radio signals from b Pictoris b

The radio waves are linked to aurora-like activity in b Pictoris b's atmosphere (think of it as this planet's version of Jupiter's northern lights).

Turns out, its magnetic field is at least 1,250 gauss at the region where the radio emission is produced (way stronger than Jupiter's), giving scientists new clues about how exoplanets work and evolve.

This discovery could help us learn more about other worlds' hidden environments in the future.