Astronomers detect farthest hydroxyl megamaser 8 billion light years away
Technology
Astronomers just detected the farthest hydroxyl megamaser ever, basically a powerful radio signal from colliding galaxies, coming from a galaxy system 8 billion light-years away.
Using South Africa's MeerKAT telescope, they're peeking back to when the universe was only half as old as it is now, learning how galaxies evolved during those wild early days.
Gravitational lensing made megamaser detection possible
This discovery was possible thanks to gravitational lensing, a cosmic trick where massive objects bend and magnify light, letting us spot things we'd usually miss.
As Thato Manamela from the University of Pretoria put it, this natural magnification helps astronomers study super-faint, distant systems.