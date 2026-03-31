Astronomers detect farthest hydroxyl megamaser 8 billion light years away Technology Mar 31, 2026

Astronomers just detected the farthest hydroxyl megamaser ever, basically a powerful radio signal from colliding galaxies, coming from a galaxy system 8 billion light-years away.

Using South Africa's MeerKAT telescope, they're peeking back to when the universe was only half as old as it is now, learning how galaxies evolved during those wild early days.