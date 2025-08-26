Astronomers discover 1st-ever brown dwarf binary pair in our galaxy Technology Aug 26, 2025

Astronomers just found a super-rare quadruple star system in our galaxy, made up of two brown dwarfs and two red dwarf stars.

The discovery, detailed in the September issue of Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, was led by Professor Zenghua Zhang and an international team.

This is the first time scientists have spotted two T-type brown dwarfs orbiting together with a pair of red dwarfs—something never seen before.