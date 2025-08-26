Hisense launches massive 100-inch, 116-inch Mini-LED TVs in India

Hisense just launched two giant UX ULED RGB-MiniLED TVs: a 100-inch model for ₹9.99 lakh and a huge 116-inch version at ₹29.99 lakh. Both promise super-vivid visuals, thanks to thousands of Mini-LED dimming zones, up to 95% BT.2020 color coverage, and an eye-popping peak brightness of 8,000 nits.

These TVs come with IMAX Enhanced certification These TVs use the Hi-View AI Engine X to automatically tweak picture, sound, and even power use as you watch.

You get support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ—and features like PANTONE validation plus IMAX Enhanced.

They also promise a top-firing surround sound system Gamers get a native 165Hz refresh rate, Game Mode Ultra, VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, plus an on-screen Game Bar for live performance stats.

For audio lovers: there's a CineStage X Surround system, developed in collaboration with Devialet, with top-firing speakers and a subwoofer.