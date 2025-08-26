Hisense launches massive 100-inch, 116-inch Mini-LED TVs in India
Hisense just launched two giant UX ULED RGB-MiniLED TVs: a 100-inch model for ₹9.99 lakh and a huge 116-inch version at ₹29.99 lakh.
Both promise super-vivid visuals, thanks to thousands of Mini-LED dimming zones, up to 95% BT.2020 color coverage, and an eye-popping peak brightness of 8,000 nits.
These TVs come with IMAX Enhanced certification
These TVs use the Hi-View AI Engine X to automatically tweak picture, sound, and even power use as you watch.
You get support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ—and features like PANTONE validation plus IMAX Enhanced.
They also promise a top-firing surround sound system
Gamers get a native 165Hz refresh rate, Game Mode Ultra, VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, plus an on-screen Game Bar for live performance stats.
For audio lovers: there's a CineStage X Surround system, developed in collaboration with Devialet, with top-firing speakers and a subwoofer.
VIDAA Smart OS is the operating system here
Running on VIDAA Smart OS (with eight years of updates promised), these TVs support 28 languages and come with a solar-powered USB-C remote.
Connectivity is future-proof too: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC), USB-C Display Port—the works.
Available now via select offline stores and major online platforms across India.