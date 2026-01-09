Astronomers discover new object that could unlock dark matter secrets

Astronomers have discovered a new celestial object, dubbed "Cloud-9." The finding could provide crucial insights into the nature of dark matter, one of the biggest mysteries in the universe. Dark matter is an invisible substance that makes up about 85% of all matter in the cosmos. Although it can't be directly seen, its presence is inferred from its gravitational effects on visible matter.

Cosmic mystery A potential remnant of galaxy formation Cloud-9 is thought to be a dark matter cloud, possibly a remnant of early galaxy formation in the universe. Andrew Fox, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore and co-author of the study, said "this cloud is a window into the dark Universe." He added that while most of the mass in our Universe is expected to be dark matter, detecting it has been difficult because it doesn't emit light.

Celestial enigma Cloud-9's unique characteristics and discovery Cloud-9 was first spotted three years ago during a hydrogen gas survey near the Messier 94 galaxy, by China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST). Subsequent observations with the Green Bank Telescope and Very Large Array observatory confirmed its starless nature. Unlike typical galaxies that are filled with stars, Cloud-9 is a dark "failed galaxy," making it hard to detect.

Dark matter Composition and potential role in galaxy formation Cloud-9 is a compact, spherical object made of neutral hydrogen, with a diameter of 4,900 light-years. It contains about a million solar masses worth of hydrogen and an estimated five billion solar masses of dark matter. Dr. Rachel Beaton, assistant astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute and co-author of the study, said "there must be a massive amount of 'invisible' gravity holding it together."