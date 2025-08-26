Watch: This 5M-year-old gas giant moves around a young star

An international team of astronomers has made an unexpected discovery: a new planet in the early stages of formation. The planet, dubbed WISPIT 2b, was detected around a young star similar to our Sun and is thought to be about five million years old. It is likely a gas giant comparable in size to Jupiter . The groundbreaking discovery was made using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Observation details Observed in near-infrared light The planet was observed in near-infrared light, the kind of view one would get with night-vision goggles. This is because it is still glowing and hot from its initial formation phase. The team from Leiden University and the University of Galway managed to capture a remarkably clear image of the young proto-planet embedded in a disk gap, confirming that it orbits its host star.

Research background Discovery part of 5-year observational study WISPIT 2b was discovered as part of a five-year observational study that aimed to determine if wide-orbit gas giant planets are more common around younger or older stars. This research led to the discovery of the new planet. The disk surrounding the WISPIT 2b has a radius of 380 astronomical units, about 380 times the distance between Earth and the Sun.