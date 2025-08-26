You can now chat with your friends on Spotify

Spotify has announced the launch of a direct messaging feature, allowing users to share music, podcast, and audiobook recommendations with others within the app. The new "Messages" feature is being rolled out in select markets this week, and will be available on mobile devices for both Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older.

User guide How to use new messaging feature To use the new messaging feature, users just have to tap on the share icon while listening to a song, podcast or audiobook in the Now Playing view. They can then select a friend they have interacted with through collaborative playlists, Jams, or Blends and send them content recommendations. The feature is designed for one-on-one chats only and can be used with people you have previously shared content with through collaborative playlists or jamming sessions.

Content consolidation Bringing all content recommendations under 1 roof The idea behind the new messaging feature is to bring all content recommendations under one roof. This aims to reduce reliance on third-party apps and social media platforms for sharing Spotify content, although it is intended to complement these platforms. All audio content shared with or by a user will be stored in the Messages inbox, which can be accessed from their profile picture in the top-left corner of the app.

Privacy measures User controls and safety measures Spotify's new messaging feature comes with a number of user control options. Users can accept or decline message requests, block other users, or even disable the feature entirely. They can also report any shared content or text messages by long-pressing on them to flag anything suspicious. The company says it will actively monitor Messages for "certain unlawful and harmful content" and review reported chats from users.