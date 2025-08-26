Gemini can now edit your friends' looks in photos Technology Aug 26, 2025

Google has rolled out a big update to its Gemini app, powered by the new "nano banana" (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image) model.

Now, you can tweak your own look in photos—think new hairstyles or outfits—while everyone else in the shot, including friends, family, and even pets, still looks like themselves.