Next Article
Gemini can now edit your friends' looks in photos
Google has rolled out a big update to its Gemini app, powered by the new "nano banana" (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image) model.
Now, you can tweak your own look in photos—think new hairstyles or outfits—while everyone else in the shot, including friends, family, and even pets, still looks like themselves.
Other updates include image blending and style transfer
The update brings fresh features like image blending and style transfer.
You can mash up different photos to create fun scenes (imagine hanging out with your dog on a basketball court), or swap styles between images—like adding flower designs to plain rain boots.
Multi-turn editing remains available for things like redecorating rooms in pics.
Plus, Google's added an "ai" watermark and SynthID for extra transparency on edited images.