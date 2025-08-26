Now, you can think your way through a conversation
Stanford scientists have built a brain-computer interface (BCI) that can turn your imagined speech into text—no talking needed.
In tests, it decoded up to 74% of imagined sentences and only activates when you mentally say a preset password, helping ensure only the thoughts you choose are decoded.
This could be a game-changer for people who can't speak due to paralysis or other conditions.
How it works
Tiny electrodes in the brain's motor cortex pick up signals when someone imagines saying words.
AI then decodes these signals into actual text, using a huge vocabulary of over 125,000 words.
It even works with just silent thoughts, no need to move or try to speak.
A new way to communicate
The BCI has already helped people with speech impairments communicate by decoding their intentional inner speech.
The mental password feature adds an extra layer of privacy—only you decide when the system listens in.
Experts say this is a big step toward tech that helps people connect naturally without giving up their mental privacy.