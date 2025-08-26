Now, you can think your way through a conversation Technology Aug 26, 2025

Stanford scientists have built a brain-computer interface (BCI) that can turn your imagined speech into text—no talking needed.

In tests, it decoded up to 74% of imagined sentences and only activates when you mentally say a preset password, helping ensure only the thoughts you choose are decoded.

This could be a game-changer for people who can't speak due to paralysis or other conditions.