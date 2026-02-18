Astronomers spot potential 'missing' black hole in distant galaxy

Scientists have observed a short-lived optical flare called AT2022zod that may indicate a rare "intermediate-mass" black hole—basically, one that's not tiny and not supermassive—in a far-off galaxy. If confirmed, this could help us fill in some big gaps about how black holes grow and evolve.

First, what is a tidal disruption event? A tidal disruption event (TDE) happens when a star wanders too close to a black hole and gets ripped apart by its gravity, lighting up space with an energy burst that telescopes can catch from across the universe.

Rapidly changing flare AT2022zod stood out because it happened away from the galaxy's center—unusual for such events—and changed rapidly.

These clues are consistent with an intermediate-mass black hole, possibly hiding in an ultra-compact dwarf galaxy.

It's like finding a missing puzzle piece between small and giant black holes.