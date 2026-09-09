Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy posts Roman telescope time lapse with Metis
Technology
Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy just dropped a cool time-lapse showing NASA's brand-new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope gliding across the night sky, a tiny moving dot if you know where to look.
He even pointed out asteroid nine Metis in the shot, which is wild considering it's over 100 million miles away.
Roman to scan 1 billion galaxies
Launched on August 30, 2026, the Roman Space Telescope is on its way to a spot called L2, about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth.
It's packing a Wide Field Instrument that can capture a sky view 100 times bigger than Hubble's, so it'll scan over 1 billion galaxies and hunt for new exoplanets.
If all goes well, science missions kick off early next year after some final checks at L2.