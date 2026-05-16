ASUS and Xreal begin ROG Xreal R1 preorders May 15

Sony 0.55-inch micro-OLED 240Hz, $849

You get a sharp 0.55-inch Sony micro-OLED display that feels like playing on a giant 171-inch screen at 240Hz.

The lenses adjust their tint to help you focus during intense matches, plus there's real-time 2D-to-3D conversion and AI-powered crosshairs for that PC-level edge.

Priced at $849, you can pre-order them via Best Buy now, with the official Xreal store opening on May 17 at 3am ET (12am PT).