ASUS and Xreal begin ROG Xreal R1 preorders May 15
ASUS and Xreal just dropped the ROG Xreal R1 AR gaming glasses, and preorders kicked off on May 15, 2026.
Built as an add-on for the ROG Ally handheld, these glasses blend ASUS's hardware with Xreal's XR tech for a smooth, immersive gaming vibe.
Sony 0.55-inch micro-OLED 240Hz, $849
You get a sharp 0.55-inch Sony micro-OLED display that feels like playing on a giant 171-inch screen at 240Hz.
The lenses adjust their tint to help you focus during intense matches, plus there's real-time 2D-to-3D conversion and AI-powered crosshairs for that PC-level edge.
Priced at $849, you can pre-order them via Best Buy now, with the official Xreal store opening on May 17 at 3am ET (12am PT).
ROG Control Dock and Bose audio
With the ROG Control Dock and ASUS DisplayWidget Center, you can plug in your keyboard or mouse and tweak your setup.
Audio is powered by Bose for crisp game sounds: think footsteps and explosions that actually feel real.