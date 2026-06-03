ASUS unveils smartwatch with ECG and BP monitoring
What's the story
ASUS has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the VivoWatch 6 Plus, at Computex. The device features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal glass and a titanium case. It comes with advanced health monitoring capabilities such as blood pressure measurement and ECG (electrocardiogram) readings. The watch also tracks sleep breathing movement and gait analysis to provide insights into chronic disease risk and long-term health trends.
Wellness transformation
More than a smartwatch
The VivoWatch 6 Plus is more than just a smartwatch; it's a personalized wellness coach, ASUS claims. The combination of its advanced health monitoring features and real-time feedback transforms continuous data into actionable guidance for users. This way, the device supports users in their daily routines by providing insights that can help them make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
Build quality
Sleek design with durable materials
The VivoWatch 6 Plus boasts a sleek design. The sapphire crystal glass on top of the AMOLED screen ensures durability and scratch resistance, while the titanium case adds to its premium look and feel. However, ASUS has not yet revealed more technical specifications or pricing details for this innovative smartwatch.