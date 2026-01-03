ASUS to stop making Android phones in 2026

In 2025, ASUS launched just two smartphones: the Zenfone 12 Ultra and the ROG Phone 9 series. Now, there are no upcoming models for 2026. According to Digitimes, ASUS has "clearly communicated to telecom channels" that it won't be releasing any new Android smartphones this year. However, the company has assured that "maintenance, software upgrades, and warranty services for all existing products will not be affected."

Future prospects

Future in smartphone market remains uncertain

Despite the halt in new Android phone production, ASUS has said that its "smartphone operations will continue." This statement suggests that while the company may not be launching new models this year, it isn't completely exiting the smartphone market either. The decision could be influenced by various factors, including rising memory costs and changing market dynamics. However, whether ASUS will return to producing Android phones in the future remains to be seen.