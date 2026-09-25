At TechCrunch Disrupt Ricursive showcases learning AI shortening chip development
Technology
At TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, Ricursive Intelligence co-founders Anna Goldie and Azalia Mirhoseini are showing how their AI can shrink chip development from years to just weeks.
Their system actually learns and gets better with every new chip it designs, making future chip design smarter and more efficient.
Ricursive raised $335 million hit $4B valuation
Ricursive launched in late 2025 and, within four months, raised $335 million (with NVIDIA backing it) and hit a $4 billion valuation.
It is focused on automating the complex parts of chip design, from layouts to final checks, and is sharing its bold vision for AI-designed hardware at Disrupt 2026.