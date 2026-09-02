Atlas launches Atlas 1.0 $499 wearable that monitors brain activity
Atlas just dropped the Atlas 1.0, a $499 wearable that monitors your brain activity as you go about your day.
Using a tiny electroencephalogram (EEG) sensor behind your ear, it tracks three main things: how focused you are (Presence), how stressed you feel, and how much mental energy you're burning.
The goal? To help you understand what's really going on in your head while you're studying, working, or just living life.
Mobile EEG, app sync, $30 monthly
Unlike old-school electroencephalogram (EEG) machines that keep you stuck in one place, Atlas 1.0 records your brain activity on the move and syncs with an app for deeper insights.
It also checks out electrodermal activity, head movement, and even speech patterns (without listening to what you say).
You can add calendar events for more context, but heads-up, software features and refills of Atlas's adhesive pads cost $30 a month.