Atlas launches Atlas 1.0 $499 wearable that monitors brain activity

Atlas just dropped the Atlas 1.0, a $499 wearable that monitors your brain activity as you go about your day.

Using a tiny electroencephalogram (EEG) sensor behind your ear, it tracks three main things: how focused you are (Presence), how stressed you feel, and how much mental energy you're burning.

The goal? To help you understand what's really going on in your head while you're studying, working, or just living life.