Salesforce denies vulnerability in AU Small Finance Bank data breach
What's the story
Salesforce has denied any vulnerability in its platform in connection with the alleged data breach at AU Small Finance Bank. The denial comes after a hacking group, ScarlettGroup, claimed to have hacked into the bank's system and accessed sensitive customer information and internal corporate data. Despite the allegations, Salesforce said, "Our teams are proactively engaged to support customers as needed."
Bank's statement
AU Small Finance Bank admits potential data leak
In light of the allegations, AU Small Finance Bank has confirmed that there could be a potential data leak from its Salesforce platform.
The bank clarified that this software-as-a-service (SaaS) system, managed and hosted by Salesforce, only holds limited information about its vehicle finance customers.
The bank also stressed that its core systems remain unaffected and all services are operating normally during this investigation process.
Hacking group's assertions
ScarlettGroup threatens to release customer data
The hacking group, ScarlettGroup, has claimed to have accessed sensitive customer records and internal corporate information from AU Small Finance Bank.
They have threatened to release this allegedly compromised data.
The information reportedly includes customers' Know Your Customer (KYC) records, Aadhaar details, credit reports, and bank statements among others.
However, verification of these claims is still pending as the investigation continues into this matter.