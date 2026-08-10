Total solar eclipse today: When and where to watch
What's the story
A total solar eclipse will occur today, creating a brief period of daytime darkness as the Moon passes in front of the Sun and obscures its bright face from parts of the Northern Hemisphere. The event will be visible as a total eclipse only from a narrow strip of Earth, while a wider region will see only partial coverage by the Moon.
Viewing locations
Where will the total solar eclipse be visible?
The path of the eclipse will traverse Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, parts of Portugal, and northern Russia.
Observers in this narrow band will be able to see the Sun's corona after the Moon completely obscures the solar disk.
People in India won't be able to witness this total solar eclipse as it lies outside the region where either phase can be observed.
Eclipse experience
When will the total solar eclipse occur?
The total solar eclipse will occur in Greenland at 4:35pm local time. The totality will last for about one minute and 46 seconds.
The event will unfold over several hours as the Moon's shadow sweeps across different regions. However, observers at a specific location will only witness the most dramatic part, totality, for a brief period of time.
This duration depends on their exact location, with totality lasting around two minutes at the best locations.
Eclipse details
What is a total solar eclipse?
When the Moon completely covers the Sun, the usually bright daytime sky will darken significantly.
The solar corona, or outer atmosphere of the Sun, will also be visible around the Moon.
This is what sets a total solar eclipse apart from a partial one, where part of the Sun remains uncovered throughout.
Viewing safety
How to watch the eclipse safely
Observers must use proper solar viewing glasses or an approved solar filter to protect their eyes during the partial phases of the eclipse.
Regular sunglasses are not sufficient to block harmful solar radiation and should not be used for this purpose.