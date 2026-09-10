August 2026 breaks record for hottest month ever

August 2026's temperature was just one-hundredth of a degree Celsius warmer than the previous record set in July 2023. However, this is within the uncertainty margin, so it is considered a tie.

In the United States, August 2026 shattered temperature records by more than half a degree Fahrenheit. The average temperature for the month was a scorching 75.58°F (24.21°C), with an average daytime high of 88.56°F (31.42°C).