Australia eSafety regulator probes social apps over under 16 access
Australia's eSafety regulator is looking into whether big social media platforms Meta (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Snap, and YouTube let kids under 16 use their apps even though it's now banned.
This is the first time they're officially reviewing if these companies are following the new law (which kicked in December 2025), focusing on weak age checks that can be easily dodged.
Platforms could face A$49.5 million fines
Even though there are fewer underage accounts lately, plenty of young users still slip through.
If these tech giants are found breaking the rules, they could face fines up to A$49.5 million ($34 million).
The eSafety Commissioner says following these laws matters not just for Australian kids' safety but also for how these companies are seen worldwide.
Investigators plan to wrap things up by midyear.