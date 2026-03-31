Australia eSafety regulator probes social apps over under 16 access

Platforms could face A$49.5 million fines

Even though there are fewer underage accounts lately, plenty of young users still slip through.

If these tech giants are found breaking the rules, they could face fines up to A$49.5 million ($34 million).

The eSafety Commissioner says following these laws matters not just for Australian kids' safety but also for how these companies are seen worldwide.

Investigators plan to wrap things up by midyear.