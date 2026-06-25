Australia's social media ban for under-16s has little effect: Study
What's the story
Australia's ban on social media for users under 16 years of age has had little effect on their online behavior, a study published in the British Medical Journal has concluded. The ban, which came into effect in December last year, was aimed at protecting children from cyberbullying and harmful algorithms. However, the research found no significant change in social media usage among Australian teens after the law was enacted.
Evasion tactics
Many underage users are circumventing the ban
The study, conducted by a team of Australian researchers, found that many underage users are circumventing the ban. They are doing this by using accounts registered to older people, creating fake accounts, or using private browsers. "We found insufficient evidence to conclude that exposure to the Act had any early substantial effects on social media use among adolescents aged under 16," the researchers said in their study.
International attention
Global interest in Australia's social media laws
Australia's social media laws have drawn global interest, with several countries considering similar bans. The researchers surveyed over 400 young social media users just before the restrictions took effect and three months later. They found little change among users aged 12-13, a slight decrease in usage for those aged 14-15, and an increase among those aged 16 and older.
Penalties imposed
Australia accuses tech giants of not complying with laws
Tech companies could be fined up to AUD 49.5 million ($34 million) if they fail to show meaningful efforts in weeding out underage users. In March, Australia accused Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube of not meeting their obligations under these laws. "Australia's world-leading social media laws are not failing. But big tech is failing to obey the laws," Communications Minister Anika Wells had said at the time.
Online risks
Concerns over potential risks of the ban
A growing body of research suggests that excessive online time is harming teen well-being. While Australia's ban has been welcomed by parents concerned about their kids spending too much time on phones, platforms have warned it could push teens into dark, unregulated parts of the internet. Social media companies are solely responsible for verifying that users based in Australia are 16 or older and must prove they've taken "reasonable steps" to weed out young teenagers.