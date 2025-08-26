How to automate household chores with smart devices

Smart home devices are revolutionizing household chores, making them efficient and less time-consuming. These devices can handle various tasks on their own, letting you focus on other important things. Whether it is cleaning floors or managing grocery lists, smart tech can do a lot for everyday chores. Here, we take a look at how you can use these devices to ease your chores.

Tip 1 Smart vacuum cleaners for easy cleaning Smart vacuum cleaners are meant to clean your floors on their own. With the help of sensors and mapping capabilities, they move around your furniture and other obstacles with great ease. Most of the models can even be scheduled through smartphone apps, letting you set the cleaning time even when you're not home. Some even offer mopping, giving you a complete floor-cleaning package.

Tip 2 Automated lighting systems for energy efficiency Automated lighting systems reduce energy consumption by switching on/off lights according to occupancy/time schedules. They are usually integrated with voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. By relying on motion sensors and timers, automated lighting ensures that lights aren't used when not required, ultimately saving you money on electricity bills.

Tip 3 Smart thermostats for climate control Smart thermostats offer precise control over your home's heating and cooling systems. Over time, they learn your schedule and preferences to optimize energy use while keeping comfort levels intact. Most smart thermostats offer remote access via mobile apps, allowing you to make adjustments from anywhere. This is especially handy for adjusting settings before reaching home or during unexpected weather changes.

Tip 4 Voice-activated assistants for task management Voice-activated assistants such as Amazon Echo or Google Home make it easier to handle tasks by setting up reminders, creating shopping lists, controlling other smart devices in your home, all with voice commands. These assistants can also update you on forecasts or traffic conditions as part of their daily briefing features.