Next Article
Best TV deals of the day: Sony, LG, Samsung
Sony, LG, and Samsung just dropped their latest TVs with discounts as high as 60%.
These new models pack upgraded visuals and audio, making it a solid moment to level up your home setup without spending a fortune.
Sony's 85-inch BRAVIA 5 series: $1,800 (60% off)
Sony's 85-inch BRAVIA 5 Series comes with sharp 4K quality and Dolby Atmos for that movie-theater feel.
LG's UA82 Series offers a 50-inch 4K LED display plus AI Sound Pro for clearer audio.
If you're looking for something more affordable, Acerpure's Elevate Series (65-inch) brings HDR support and Google TV, while Xiaomi's A Pro QLED (32-inch) offers Google TV—so there are options whether you want premium or pocket-friendly.