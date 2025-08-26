Vivo T4 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 launched
Vivo just dropped its latest phone, the T4 Pro, in India. It's powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and stands out with a triple rear camera setup—headlined by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.
There's also a massive 6,500mAh battery that charges super fast at 90W.
The base model (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at ₹27,999.
Other highlights, offers on the phone
You get a sharp quad-curved AMOLED display (6.77-inch, 120Hz), plus color choices of Blaze Gold or Nitro Blue.
The phone runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS with four years of updates promised and handy AI features like AI Captions.
It's built to last too—IP68/69 rated for dust and water resistance.
Available on Vivo's e-store and Flipkart, buyers can grab up to ₹3,000 off with select bank cards or exchange bonuses, plus no-cost EMI options for six months.