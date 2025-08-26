Vivo T4 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 launched

Other highlights, offers on the phone

You get a sharp quad-curved AMOLED display (6.77-inch, 120Hz), plus color choices of Blaze Gold or Nitro Blue.

The phone runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS with four years of updates promised and handy AI features like AI Captions.

It's built to last too—IP68/69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Available on Vivo's e-store and Flipkart, buyers can grab up to ₹3,000 off with select bank cards or exchange bonuses, plus no-cost EMI options for six months.