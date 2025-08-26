Indian researchers are exploring new ways to tackle chronic pain

Cannabinoids and other alternatives

Across India, teams are exploring everything from how hunger affects pain (thanks to the Indian Institute of Science) to the potential of cannabinoids—yes, compounds from cannabis—for relief.

Bengaluru researchers are investigating how certain brainstem regions might help suppress pain by tapping into stress pathways.

Meanwhile, startups are working on protein-based therapies for arthritis.

But even with these advances, strict rules still make it tough for patients to access opioid-based treatments.

That's why there's growing interest in alternatives like cannabinoids, as scientists and entrepreneurs look for better ways to manage chronic pain here.