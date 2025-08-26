Next Article
OnePlus 15 could be the 1st phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite
The OnePlus 15 is gearing up to be a big leap from the previous model.
It'll run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offer up to 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB of storage, plus feature a spacious 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
Phone could launch in early next year
Expect sharper photos with its triple rear cameras—including a new periscope lens for better zoom—and all-day power from a hefty 5,500mAh battery that supports speedy 100W charging.
The phone is set to launch in early 2026 (skipping "14" due to superstition), and could easily become one of the top premium Android phones next year.