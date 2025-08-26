Next Article
New drug could help people with panic disorder
A new clinical trial at the Mackay Institute of Research and Innovation (MIRI) is testing an oral medication that combines two existing drugs to help people with panic disorder.
The study is open to anyone aged 18-65 and hopes to offer lasting relief without the risk of dependency that comes with some current treatments.
Panic disorder and its impact
Panic disorder affects nearly 5% of adults in the US, causing sudden episodes of intense fear that can really disrupt daily life.
Current options like therapy, SSRIs, or benzodiazepines often have downsides—think side effects or risk of addiction.
This 15-week trial uses regular check-ins and video calls to see if this new combo can safely manage symptoms and help people get back to living their lives.