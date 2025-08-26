New drug could help people with panic disorder

Panic disorder and its impact

Panic disorder affects nearly 5% of adults in the US, causing sudden episodes of intense fear that can really disrupt daily life.

Current options like therapy, SSRIs, or benzodiazepines often have downsides—think side effects or risk of addiction.

This 15-week trial uses regular check-ins and video calls to see if this new combo can safely manage symptoms and help people get back to living their lives.