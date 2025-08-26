NASA is studying this comet that comes from another star

NASA's SPHEREx mission observed the comet between August 7-15, providing crucial insights into its size and chemical makeup, while JWST checked out its surface chemistry. Hubble also caught a dust plume and tail, showing that even though it comes from another star system, it acts like comets we know.

How to see the comet

You can catch 3I/ATLAS through ground-based telescopes until September 2025 before it gets too close to the Sun.

At about 209,000km/h, this speedy traveler gives astronomers—and skywatchers—a rare chance to study material from another star.

Keep an eye on observatory updates for the best viewing opportunities through September 2025, and again in early December 2025 when the comet reappears from behind the Sun.