Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg put on leave by board

Mullenweg expressed his disappointment over the board's decision in a Slack message.

He said, "And the biggest news: I won't be able to make the [meeting] tomorrow. @Mark Davies has conspired with @Ann Dunwoody, @Toni, and @Sue Decker behind my back and they voted to put me on a paid leave of absence."

He further clarified that he was against this decision and wished well for his colleagues.