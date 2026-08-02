This key can help you stop mindless app scrolling
What's the story
Autonomous Key, a new NFC key, is revolutionizing the way we deal with distracting apps. The device works with a companion app to lock away these apps. To regain access, you have to physically scan the key with your phone. Each unlock session lasts up to 60 minutes before the apps are automatically locked again.
Intentional
It makes the process of using distracting apps more intentional
The physical requirement of the Autonomous Key makes it a unique solution.
By leaving the NFC key in another room or at work/gym, you can turn mindless scrolling into a more intentional act.
This way, using apps like Instagram or TikTok becomes a conscious decision that takes some effort.
The device is priced at just $9, making it cheaper than similar products like Blok ($29), Unpluq ($26.50), and Brick ($59).
Device details
Key is about 3 inches long
The Autonomous Key is a compact device, about three inches long.
It works with Android phones running version 8.0 or later and iPhones on iOS 15 or later.
The companion app also offers AI-powered insights into your app usage habits, including how often you unlock distracting apps and the times of day you're most likely to use them.
Cost-effectiveness
It doesn't require any subscriptions or premium tiers
Unlike many app blockers, the Autonomous Key doesn't require any subscriptions or premium tiers for unlocking additional features.
One key can be paired with multiple phones, making it a practical option for people with multiple devices or families.
However, during testing, it was observed that the NFC scan sometimes took multiple tries to register.
This might not be ideal for locking essential apps like messaging or email that need regular access throughout the day.
Concerns
What if you misplace the key?
There are also concerns about what happens if you misplace the key.
If your apps are locked, the only solution right now is to uninstall and reinstall the companion app. But if they're already unlocked, you can just remove the key from your account.
The company is working on a backup unlock method that will be available in a future update.