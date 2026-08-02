This key can help you stop mindless app scrolling

The physical requirement of the Autonomous Key makes it a unique solution.

By leaving the NFC key in another room or at work/gym, you can turn mindless scrolling into a more intentional act.

This way, using apps like Instagram or TikTok becomes a conscious decision that takes some effort.

The device is priced at just $9, making it cheaper than similar products like Blok ($29), Unpluq ($26.50), and Brick ($59).