Avi Loeb: JWST methane on comet 3I/ATLAS raises life questions

Loeb urges study of interstellar comets

Loeb thinks ATLAS might have carried dormant microbes frozen in ice, possibly spreading life to planets as it traveled, a concept called "directed panspermia."

Because ATLAS crossed paths with habitable worlds, he's urging space agencies to study these interstellar visitors more closely.

As he puts it, "intercepting and diagnosing their composition with a probe," which could reveal how life spreads across the universe.