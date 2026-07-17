Avi Mohan Kumar Shuklaa, 18, creates Innobox to detect elephants
Technology
Avi Mohan Kumar Shuklaa, just 18, has created Innobox, a solar-powered AI gadget that helps keep elephants and people safe.
Using seismic sensors, radar, and an AI camera, Innobox spots elephants with up to 85% accuracy and only activates when it really matters, so no annoying false alarms or wasted battery.
Innobox testing at Palamau Tiger Reserve
Innobox is being tested at Palamau Tiger Reserve and will soon launch in Ranchi with backing from the state forest department.
Chief Wildlife Warden Ravi Ranjan called the early results promising.
With 474 deaths from elephant encounters in Jharkhand since 2019-20, officials hope Innobox (alongside thermal cameras) can make a real difference.
The project also gets support from IIM Ranchi and Emergent Ventures USA.