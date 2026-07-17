Avi Mohan Kumar Shuklaa, 18, creates Innobox to detect elephants

Innobox is being tested at Palamau Tiger Reserve and will soon launch in Ranchi with backing from the state forest department.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ravi Ranjan called the early results promising.

With 474 deaths from elephant encounters in Jharkhand since 2019-20, officials hope Innobox (alongside thermal cameras) can make a real difference.

The project also gets support from IIM Ranchi and Emergent Ventures USA.