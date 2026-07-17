AWS billing error inflates bills up to $1.5 trillion
On July 17, 2026, AWS customers woke up to jaw-dropping bills, some as high as $1.5 trillion, thanks to a global billing system error.
The glitch inflated charges way beyond normal amounts, leaving users confused and anxious.
AWS quickly disabled its bill estimation tool and is working to fix the issue, but it may take several hours before things are back to normal.
AWS customers billed billions to trillions
People around the world were stunned by their unexpected invoices. Dan Harvey in Hampshire got a $7.8 billion bill for his charity app that usually costs less than £1.
Bharath saw his usage spike by an unbelievable 745,728,201,771%, leading to a $1.5 trillion charge.
Others, including a Derbyshire historian billed $245 billion and a Delhi student invoiced $10.9 billion, described the experience.