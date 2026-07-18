AWS glitch sends bills soaring to up to $1.5 trillion
What's the story
Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers were recently hit with shockingly high monthly bills, some as high as $1.5 trillion. The unexpected surge in costs was due to a technical glitch in the system that usually generates these invoices. The error occurred globally, affecting millions of AWS users who rely on its cloud computing services for their businesses and projects.
User reactions
Customers discover trillion-dollar bills
The glitch led to some users discovering their monthly bills had skyrocketed into the trillions of dollars.
One user shared a screenshot of their bill showing a staggering amount of $1.5 trillion, while another boasted about having seen an estimated bill as high as 103 trillion dollars.
The shocking figures were displayed on the AWS billing and cost management console, causing widespread panic among customers across the globe.
Company response
AWS addresses customer concerns
In response to the widespread panic, AWS issued a statement acknowledging the glitch.
The company said, "Typo alert: Some customers saw quadrillion-dollar AWS billing estimates today. Slight miscalculation on our end (very slight). We're fixing it now."
They reassured customers that no action was needed on their part and apologized for any confusion caused by the error.
Technical explanation
Billing estimates do not reflect actual usage and charges
AWS later clarified the root cause of the glitch was an issue with unit pricing within its estimated billing computation subsystem.
The company said, "The displayed billing estimates do not reflect actual usage and charges. There are no customer actions required at this time."
They also warned that it could take several hours to fully resolve the issue as they recompute the estimated billing data for affected customers.