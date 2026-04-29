AWS joins with OpenAI to host models on Amazon Bedrock

OpenAI Codex arrives on AWS Bedrock

With this update, developers can use OpenAI's Codex (an AI coding assistant) directly on AWS, plus try out Bedrock Managed Agents powered by OpenAI for building scalable, secure AI agents.

This move also marks a shift for OpenAI as it expands beyond its exclusive ties with Microsoft.

All these tools are designed to work seamlessly with existing AWS services, making it simpler for companies to tap into advanced AI without extra hassle.