AWS joins with OpenAI to host models on Amazon Bedrock
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI are joining forces to make OpenAI's latest AI models available on Amazon Bedrock.
The goal is to give businesses easier, secure access to cutting-edge AI (think smarter apps and faster workflows), all within the familiar AWS ecosystem.
These new models are in limited preview now, alongside other big names like Anthropic and Meta.
OpenAI Codex arrives on AWS Bedrock
With this update, developers can use OpenAI's Codex (an AI coding assistant) directly on AWS, plus try out Bedrock Managed Agents powered by OpenAI for building scalable, secure AI agents.
This move also marks a shift for OpenAI as it expands beyond its exclusive ties with Microsoft.
All these tools are designed to work seamlessly with existing AWS services, making it simpler for companies to tap into advanced AI without extra hassle.