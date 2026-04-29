AWS unveils 2 AI tools for hiring and demand planning
Technology
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just introduced two new AI-powered tools, Amazon Connect Decisions and Amazon Connect Talent, built to help businesses with logistics and hiring.
These smart assistants can handle things like conducting automated interviews with job candidates and predicting product demand, signaling AWS's big move beyond cloud infrastructure into the business software game.
AWS challenges Microsoft and Salesforce
With these launches, AWS is hoping to make everyday office tasks less of a headache by automating the boring stuff.
The goal is to give companies faster ways to hire people and plan ahead, while also stepping up against big names like Microsoft and Salesforce in the business software world.