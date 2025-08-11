Axiom's plans for India include launching 1st commercial space station

Axiom's CEO on India's growing role in space

Axiom has more joint missions in the pipeline—including astronaut training and providing spacesuits for NASA's Artemis program.

Each seat on these private flights costs around $65-70 million, but it's all about giving India a bigger say in global space exploration.

As Axiom's CEO Tejpaul Bhatia put it, India is becoming a major player in the space economy, and this partnership is set to boost both countries' ambitions.