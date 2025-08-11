Next Article
Axiom's plans for India include launching 1st commercial space station
Axiom Space is doubling down on its partnership with India after astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla joined their latest mission.
This move comes as India's making waves with its lunar and solar projects, and now, Axiom wants to work together on human spaceflights and even launch the first commercial space station by 2027.
Axiom's CEO on India's growing role in space
Axiom has more joint missions in the pipeline—including astronaut training and providing spacesuits for NASA's Artemis program.
Each seat on these private flights costs around $65-70 million, but it's all about giving India a bigger say in global space exploration.
As Axiom's CEO Tejpaul Bhatia put it, India is becoming a major player in the space economy, and this partnership is set to boost both countries' ambitions.