Axios, OpenAI partner to automate journalism
What's the story
In a major development, Axios has announced a three-year partnership with OpenAI to automate local journalism. The deal will see OpenAI support 13 local newsletters and provide access to its AI tools. In return, Axios will give the AI company unrestricted access to its news content for training ChatGPT. The collaboration has drawn mixed reactions amid fears of AI agents bypassing evaluation and evading security measures.
Controversy
Axios co-founder responds to criticism
The partnership has been criticized by those who fear it could compromise journalistic integrity.
Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei defended the collaboration, saying, "If you're scared, if you don't like it, we don't care, you have to embrace it."
He further described himself as an "AI lab rat" and dismissed concerns from other media outlets about their decision to partner with OpenAI.
Ethical concerns
Concerns over conflict of interest
Axios is known for its unique approach to journalism, delivering news in concise bullet points instead of traditional narrative stories.
However, some critics are concerned that this partnership could lead to a conflict of interest as Axios frequently covers the tech industry and OpenAI specifically.
Despite these concerns, VandeHei has been vocal about his support for AI in journalism and has encouraged his writers to embrace it.