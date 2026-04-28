Bank CEO uses AI clone to lead earnings call

In a groundbreaking move, Sam Sidhu, the CEO of US-based Customers Bank, has used his AI clone to lead an earnings call. The development marks a major shift in executive communication and operational strategies. It shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can scale executive presence and integrate it into business operations seamlessly. The idea of replicating executive presence is not limited to banking.

AI adoption The rise of the CEO clone The concept of CEO clones, personalized AI systems trained on voice, behavior, and decision-making patterns, is pushing the boundaries of leadership. At Customers Bank, Sidhu's AI clone was used during an earnings call. The revelation came midway through the call and reframed everything that had been said until then. This isn't just a gimmick; it's a preview of what could be possible with this technology across industries.

Strategic alliance Transforming banking with AI Customers Bank has also partnered with OpenAI to integrate engineers into its operations. The goal is to automate core banking functions through AI agents. Sidhu envisions this could cut down lending processes from as long as 45 days to about a week. Complex account onboarding could take less than 20 minutes with conversational AI and automated document handling, making these systems "digital workers."

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