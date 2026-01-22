BBC to make shows for YouTube under new content deal

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has signed a landmark deal with American video platform YouTube . The strategic partnership will see the BBC expand its presence on the streaming service by producing content specifically for YouTube's younger audience. This is a major shift from their previous strategy of only using YouTube to promote clips and trailers of its own shows in the UK.

Content strategy New content to debut on YouTube The new content, which will include a mix of entertainment, news, and sports, will first be launched on YouTube. Later it will also be available on BBC's iPlayer and Sounds platforms. This strategy is aimed at attracting digitally savvy younger audiences who prefer consuming content on platforms like YouTube rather than traditional television or radio.

Revenue generation BBC to generate revenue through YouTube The new programs will have ads when viewed from outside the UK, providing additional revenue for the BBC. This comes at a time when the corporation's future funding model is being debated. The deal with YouTube also includes investment in new programming, highlighting more BBC content on the platform and upskilling British creators.

Partnership benefits BBC's director general comments on the partnership Tim Davie, BBC's director general, said this groundbreaking partnership will help them connect with audiences in new ways. He added that they are building from a strong start and this takes them to the next level. Pedro Pina, YouTube's VP for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), expressed his delight at partnering with the BBC "to redefine the boundaries of digital storytelling."

