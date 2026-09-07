OpenAI brings TOI, Economic Times content to ChatGPT
What's the story
Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL) has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration aims to improve the news discovery experience on ChatGPT by surfacing content from BCCL's publications such as The Times of India and The Economic Times. Under this agreement, relevant content will be displayed in response to user queries on ChatGPT, ensuring proper attribution and links to original stories for complete context.
Coverage details
Partnership to include live reporting and content from multiple publications
The BCCL-OpenAI partnership will include live reporting and content from both English and Indian-language publications.
Mohit Jain, COO and board member at BCCL, said the collaboration would allow audiences to discover journalism across their publications while maintaining the "source, context, and identity of the original reporting."
This is a significant step toward improving access to reliable information through AI technology.
Tech integration
Exploring OpenAI's technology across BCCL's products and operations
The partnership will also explore the use of OpenAI's technology across BCCL's products, reader services, and internal workflows.
Possible areas of application include archive discovery, research, data analysis, translation, reader services, and business operations.
However, any AI use in BCCL newsrooms will be subject to editorial standards and policies of respective publications as well as human oversight.
Editorial autonomy
Ensuring editorial control
BCCL has assured that its participating publications will have full editorial control over their journalism.
Editors and journalists will continue to make decisions on reporting, verification, editing, and publication.
OpenAI will not play any role in determining their coverage or editorial positions.
This move is part of OpenAI's global efforts with publishers to improve access to reliable information and explore AI applications across news products and publishing operations.