Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds $169.99 at Amazon Big Spring Sale
Technology
Beats Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds are now $169.99 (down from $199.99) during Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026.
Designed with comfy silicone fins and tips, they're made to stay put during workouts and work smoothly with both iPhones and Android phones.
You also get easy pairing, hands-free Siri for iPhone users, and USB-C charging.
Powerbeats Fit lacks advanced noise cancelation
The Powerbeats Fit launched in September and uses Apple's H1 chip, but it skips newer perks like advanced noise cancelation found in the H2 chip models.
The case is smaller but doesn't offer wireless charging, a feature many rivals offer at this price point.
If you want options, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are on sale for $169.99; Powerbeats Pro 2 are available for $199.99.