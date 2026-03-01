Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds $169.99 at Amazon Big Spring Sale

Powerbeats Fit lacks advanced noise cancelation

The Powerbeats Fit launched in September and uses Apple's H1 chip, but it skips newer perks like advanced noise cancelation found in the H2 chip models.

The case is smaller but doesn't offer wireless charging, a feature many rivals offer at this price point.

If you want options, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are on sale for $169.99; Powerbeats Pro 2 are available for $199.99.