Beijing opens world's 1st robot mall
Beijing just launched the world's first "4S" robot mall in Yizhuang—a big moment for humanoid robots going mainstream.
Unveiled at the 2025 World Robot Conference, this 4,000-square-meter space brings together over 100 robots from 40+ Chinese brands.
The mall isn't just about buying bots; it also handles repairs, spare parts, and tech support all under one roof.
Mall offers a robot restaurant and more
Visitors can hang out with mechanical waiters, watch robot athletes in action, and even meet life-size robot versions of icons like Einstein.
There's a full-on robot-themed restaurant where both the chefs and musicians are robots.
According to Meng Yanpei, the goal is to make these products better fit what people actually want while offering solid support.
Humanoid robot games coming soon
Robot prices range from a budget-friendly 2,000 yuan to several million if you're feeling fancy.
Plus, from August 14-17, the mall will host the first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games—think football and dance battles between global teams—which should put Beijing even more on the map for robotics fans.