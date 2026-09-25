Believed 1st adult T. rex trackway found in North Dakota
Technology
For the first time ever, scientists have found what is believed to be the first-ever trackway made by an adult T. rex in North Dakota's Hell Creek Formation.
Spotted by Kent Hups in 2025 and just published this month, these four giant, three-toed prints are about 66.5 million years old, making them a huge deal for dinosaur fans and researchers alike.
Stride suggests T. rex walking speed
Unlike single fossilized prints, this 7-meter-long trackway lets scientists see how T. rex actually walked.
The stride suggests it moved at about 1.5 to 2 meters per second, more of a steady stroll than a sprint.
This rare discovery gives us our best look yet at how the legendary predator got around, filling in gaps that bones alone couldn't answer.