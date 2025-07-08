Bengaluru developer launches 'Mission Office' game
Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams just got a playful twist, thanks to local developer Harin Nitisvaar.
He created Mission Office, an iOS game where you dodge potholes, cows, and barricades on an Ather scooter—basically turning every commuter's daily struggles into a cartoon adventure.
Built with AI tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E 3, the game brings Bengaluru's streets to life with quirky graphics and relatable humor.
Game adds real landmarks, players love the humor
Players take on missions across real Bangalore landmarks, making the experience feel extra authentic.
Social media is loving the game for its spot-on humor; fans have even suggested adding auto-rickshaws and local languages in future updates.
More challenges like traffic jams and floods are on the way.
For now, it's iOS-only—no word yet on an Android release.