Bengaluru startup VoxelGrids launches India's 1st indigenous MRI scanner
VoxelGrids, a Bengaluru startup backed by Zoho, has unveiled India's first locally developed 1.5-Tesla MRI scanner after 12 years of work.
At $400,000 (about ₹3.3 crore), it's around 40% cheaper than imported models—making advanced scans more accessible for Indian hospitals.
What makes this MRI different?
This scanner is about half the weight of typical machines (2-3 tons vs. 6 tons), so it can be set up in more places—including rural or semi-rural areas.
It uses less power and even offers pay-per-use options for smaller hospitals that can't afford big upfront costs.
Why does this matter?
VoxelGrids's design skips liquid helium entirely, so maintenance is simpler and long-term costs drop.
With support from Zoho and government grants, they plan to make up to 25 units a year—helping close India's diagnostic gap where access to MRIs is still limited compared to global standards.