NASA's 2026: Big Moon and Mars moves ahead
NASA just dropped its 2026 plans, and they're going big—think crewed Moon missions and new steps toward Mars.
Artemis II is the headline act: it'll send astronauts around the Moon for the first time since Apollo, with a history-making crew that includes the first woman and person of color to fly such a mission.
The goal? Test out new tech and prepare for future lunar landings.
What else is launching?
Alongside Artemis II, NASA's sending two small spacecraft to study Mars's atmosphere with help from Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket.
SpaceX is also in the mix, prepping Starship prototypes for future Mars trips.
These efforts all point to one thing: teaming up with commercial partners is key as NASA gets serious about exploring beyond Earth.