NASA's 2026: Big Moon and Mars moves ahead
Dec 30, 2025

NASA just dropped its 2026 plans, and they're going big—think crewed Moon missions and new steps toward Mars.

Artemis II is the headline act: it'll send astronauts around the Moon for the first time since Apollo, with a history-making crew that includes the first woman and person of color to fly such a mission.

The goal? Test out new tech and prepare for future lunar landings.