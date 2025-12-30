Facebook accused of hosting pro-ISIS posts celebrating attacks on Jews

Facebook has been accused of hosting terrorist propaganda that celebrates the murder of Jews and praises the Islamic State (IS) . The allegations were made by the Community Security Trust (CST), a leading anti-hate group. The CST highlighted several posts celebrating the Bondi beach massacre, which were still on Facebook two days after the attack on December 14.

Continued presence Posts celebrating Bondi beach massacre still active The CST has flagged several posts celebrating the Bondi beach massacre in Sydney, Austria. One post features a video of the Bondi beach attack's aftermath and says "Allah is the greatest and praise to Allah." It has received more than 100 likes, 27 comments, and four shares.

Content removal Facebook's response and ongoing investigation In response to the allegations, Facebook said it was in the process of removing some of the flagged posts after being contacted by The Guardian. A Meta spokesperson said "the content was removed for violating our policies around dangerous organizations and individuals." However, CST Director of Policy Dave Rich expressed concern over the number of IS-supporting accounts promoting terrorist content on Facebook.

Urgent action CST calls for investigation into Meta's failings Rich said, "The sheer volume of IS-supporting accounts promoting terrorist content on Facebook is deeply alarming, and the posts celebrating the Bondi terrorist attack are utterly nauseating." He further criticized social media companies for failing to meet their basic responsibilities and putting everyone in danger. The CST has called on Ofcom to urgently investigate Meta's failings and take strong action where possible.