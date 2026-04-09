Best Buy cuts Lenovo 15.6-inch LOQ laptop to $649.99

Laptop includes 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD

You get a full keyboard with number pad, 16GB fast DDR5 RAM (upgradable to 32GB), and a speedy 512GB SSD (expandable if you need more space).

If you're looking for more, there are also solid deals on Destiny 2 expansions ($28), Marathon 25% off coupon, and Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2.

Even accessories like Anker's handy power strip are going cheap, perfect for leveling up your setup.